Hartford rings in 2025

More than 10,000 people were expected to gather in the Capitol City for Hartford’s annual First Night New Year’s Eve event.

If you see fireworks in Hartford, it can only mean one thing – it’s New Year’s Eve!

“The city of Hartford, the great crowd, the festivities,” said Suzanne Murkowski, of Ellington.

"It’s a fantastic idea and a family-friendly event,” said Paola Sacchetti, of Manchester.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Hartford’s First Night event began rocking in the early evening, with thousands coming out to dance, eat, and skate. Many enjoyed the historic Bushnell carousel too.

For some, Dec. 31 was a good day to reflect and make some resolutions.

"Not to get in trouble,” said Julian, of Manchester.

"Find joy wherever you can,” said Nancy Smith, a Simsbury native visiting from Maine.

"Get better grades,” said Jack, of Manchester.

Others say they're going into 2025 with an new mindset.

“Positivity. Peace and health,” said Murkowski.