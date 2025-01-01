New Year's Eve

Hartford rings in 2025

By Melissa Cooney

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 10,000 people were expected to gather in the Capitol City for Hartford’s annual First Night New Year’s Eve event.

If you see fireworks in Hartford, it can only mean one thing – it’s New Year’s Eve!

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“The city of Hartford, the great crowd, the festivities,” said Suzanne Murkowski, of Ellington.

"It’s a fantastic idea and a family-friendly event,” said Paola Sacchetti, of Manchester.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Hartford’s First Night event began rocking in the early evening, with thousands coming out to dance, eat, and skate. Many enjoyed the historic Bushnell carousel too.

For some, Dec. 31 was a good day to reflect and make some resolutions.

"Not to get in trouble,” said Julian, of Manchester.

Local

Suffield 41 mins ago

Farm in Suffield collects Christmas trees to feed their alpacas

Hartford 1 hour ago

Hartford police investigating shooting after victim arrives at children's hospital

"Find joy wherever you can,” said Nancy Smith, a Simsbury native visiting from Maine.

"Get better grades,” said Jack, of Manchester.

Others say they're going into 2025 with an new mindset.

“Positivity. Peace and health,” said Murkowski.

This article tagged under:

New Year's Eve
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us