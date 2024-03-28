Hartford Stage announces 2024-25 lineup

Hartford Stage announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season, including some well-known shows.

Here are the shows:

"Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" Oct. 10 - Nov. 3

"A Christmas Carol" Nov. 23 - Dec. 29

"Two Trains Running" Jan. 23 - Feb. 16

"Laughs in Spanish" March 6 - March 30

"Romeo & Juliet" April 17 - May 18

"Hurricane Diane" June 5 - June 29

Tickets are available online.