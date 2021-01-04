Hartford Three Kings Day Event Canceled Due to Pandemic

The celebration of Three Kings Day draws thousands of people to Harford each year, but the Three Kings Day event that has been celebrated in the city for more than 35 years will not happen this year.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish American Merchants Association, Inc. and Catholic Charities/Institute for the Hispanic Families have canceled the 2021 event.

The Epiphany, on Jan. 6, is also known as Three Kings Day or Dia de los Reyes.

“While it saddens us a great deal to not host the event, we want to carefully follow the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing and avoid large gatherings. It is important to do our part in helping to keep the families within our community safe. We encourage everyone to continue following the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control,” the Spanish American Merchants Association posted on its website.