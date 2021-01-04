Hartford

Hartford Three Kings Day Event Canceled Due to Pandemic

NBC Universal, Inc.

The celebration of Three Kings Day draws thousands of people to Harford each year, but the Three Kings Day event that has been celebrated in the city for more than 35 years will not happen this year.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish American Merchants Association, Inc. and Catholic Charities/Institute for the Hispanic Families have canceled the 2021 event. 

The Epiphany, on Jan. 6, is also known as Three Kings Day or Dia de los Reyes.

With camels, kids, and a parade, Hartford celebrated 3 Kings Day on Monday.

“While it saddens us a great deal to not host the event, we want to carefully follow the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing and avoid large gatherings. It is important to do our part in helping to keep the families within our community safe.  We encourage everyone to continue following the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control,” the Spanish American Merchants Association posted on its website.  

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

careers 9 hours ago

The U.S. Doesn't Have Enough Construction Workers — and That's a Problem for Everyone

groundbreaking women Dec 31, 2020

NBA Coach Becky Hammon Takes Charge and Other Groundbreaking Firsts for Women in 2020

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Dec 31, 2020

The Story of How ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical' Went From Social Media Hit to Broadway Production

This article tagged under:

HartfordThree Kings Day
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us