Hartford to host USA Gymnastics' Core Hydration Classic ahead of Paris Olympics

The XL Center will host USA Gymnastics' 2024 Core Hydration Classic, bringing some of the best women's gymnasts in the world to Hartford May 17-18.

“The Core Hydration Classic is where gymnasts start to perfect the routines that they hope will take them all the way to the Olympics,” said USA Gymnastics Chief of Programs Stefanie Korepin in a news release. “We are excited to return to Hartford as we move into the 2024 championship season.”

While the field of participants won't be announced until next spring, Olympic greats Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee are expected to compete for spots on Team USA for Paris.

The U.S. men's program will not take part in the 2024 Core Hydration Classic to "optimize their preparations for the Olympic Trials and Paris Games," according to the news release.

The event in Hartford will be the final tune-up for the athletes before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas at the end of May. Team USA will be selected after the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota the last week of June.

Tickets for the event will go on sale after the new year.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26 and continue through the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11. NBC and Peacock will have round-the-clock coverage of the Paris Olympics.