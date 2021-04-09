Hartford to Provide Free Spring Sports to 1,200 Kids

The city of Hartford and local sports leagues are partnering together to offer free spring sports for 1,200 children, the mayor's office announced Friday.

According to a news release, the city will be offering spring sports, including soccer, baseball, football and basketball, to kids ages five through 14. The programs will run from late April until early June.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Families are able to sign up through a city portal, which you can find here.

Active City, local sports leagues, and the Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation are all supporting the program.