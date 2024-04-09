Hartford working to clean up graffiti from eyesore office building

The City of Hartford is taking steps to clean up graffiti on the building located at 25 Sigourney Street. It says it was quoted $30,000 for the full removal of the graffiti by Off the Wall Power Washing Specialist.

“I definitely think it should lie on the owner,” said Joe Muro, of Glastonbury. “Whatever the city can do, I think they need to recoup their money; they shouldn’t be on the hook for that.”

The 15-story building has been riddled with graffiti for weeks. On Friday, a crew from Off the Wall Power Washing Specialist started working on the removal.

“So far we’ve removed all of the ground level graffiti around the entire perimeter of the building,” said Off the Wall Power Washing Specialist owner Joe Prue.

While Prue’s team spent several hours cleaning the base, getting access to the interiors and roof of the building has proven difficult.

In a statement the city said it, “anticipates the completion of the job in a few weeks, dependent upon the owner, Spartan Tower LLC’s, cooperation in providing building access to the upper floors.”

It went on to say if cooperation is not received, it is expected to take legal action.

On March 28, the city issued a citation to the owner for violating the city’s blight ordinance. It will fine the owner $1,250 a day. On April 1, the owner appealed the citation, and a hearing date has not been set yet.

“Some may argue that it’s a form of art,” said Marianne Algarin, of West Hartford. “I think in the case of a business building like it is, it’s not necessarily the right place.”

Once the city can access the building, Prue said it could take up three weeks for the full removal.

“Getting in the building is as simple as walking in the door,” said Prue. “I don’t know the legal end of that, but the challenges are way up there.”

The building has also received fire and building orders from officials. The city says these orders have expired and there was no compliance from the building owners. It has hired contractors to secure the building and prevent further vandalism.

The 450,000-square foot building was purchased by Casey Askar in 2020. NBC Connecticut reached out to Askar and Spartan Towers for comment, but hasn’t received a response.