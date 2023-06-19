Hawk rescued from net at Sportsplex in North Branford

A hawk is being rehabilitated after it was rescued from a net at the Sportsplex in North Branford over the weekend.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said the Sportsplex contacted them about a hawk that was stuck in one of their nets.

Animal control officers arrived and carefully removed the hawk's talons from the net. He was then secured in a carrier.

The animal was taken to A Place Called Hope to be rehabilitated. Officials said the hawk has torn tendons and will need laser therapy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The hawk will be re-released once he is fully recovered.