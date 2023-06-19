north branford

Hawk rescued from net at Sportsplex in North Branford

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

A hawk is being rehabilitated after it was rescued from a net at the Sportsplex in North Branford over the weekend.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said the Sportsplex contacted them about a hawk that was stuck in one of their nets.

Animal control officers arrived and carefully removed the hawk's talons from the net. He was then secured in a carrier.

The animal was taken to A Place Called Hope to be rehabilitated. Officials said the hawk has torn tendons and will need laser therapy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The hawk will be re-released once he is fully recovered.

This article tagged under:

north branford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us