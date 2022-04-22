Hamden

Hazardous Leak in Hamden Contained

By Caroline LeCour

A hazardous material leak in Hamden has been contained Friday afternoon, according to the Hamden Fire Department.

At 12:14 p.m., Hamden Fire Department responded to a call for a hazardous material leak at 900 Whitney Ave.

According to the Chief Operator of the Regional Water Authorities (RWA) Whitney Avenue Treatment Plant, approximately 150 gallons of polypropylene glycol had leaked into a reserve tank.

Employees of the plant were able to stop the leak prior to firefighters' arrival and HFD Hazmat Technicians confirmed the isolation of the leak.

After an investigation, RWA and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) came to the conclusion that no glycol entered the potable water supply or sewage system.

A RWA licensed contractor is currently responding for removal and clean-up, according to crews.

