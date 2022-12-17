Head-On Crash Closes Part of Route 8 in Winchester

Part of a busy roadway in Winchester has been shut down while police investigate a crash.

This is all happened around 5:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Route 44.

Police say two vehicles had collided head-on and injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries are not yet known.

North Main Street is closed between Routes 44 and 20 for the time being. Police added that the investigation is still evolving.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.