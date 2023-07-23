Connecticut State Parks

Heading out to the beach? Some state parks are closed today

By Katie Langley

People on the beach at Hammonasset
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Parks announced a number of parks that have been closed to new visitors Sunday due to high capacity and a lack of parking spaces.

Visitors can still access many parks through the free ParkConneCT bus service.

Here are the parks that are closed to drivers:

  • Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
  • Mount Tom State Park, Lichfield
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
Quaddick State Park in Thompson is also closed Sunday for plumbing repairs.

Connecticut State Parks
