Heading out to the beach? Some state parks are closed today

Connecticut State Parks announced a number of parks that have been closed to new visitors Sunday due to high capacity and a lack of parking spaces.

Visitors can still access many parks through the free ParkConneCT bus service.

Here are the parks that are closed to drivers:

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Mount Tom State Park, Lichfield

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Quaddick State Park in Thompson is also closed Sunday for plumbing repairs.