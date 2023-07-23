Heading out to the beach? Some state parks are closed today

Connecticut State Parks announced a number of parks that have been closed to new visitors Sunday due to high capacity and a lack of parking spaces.
Visitors can still access many parks through the free ParkConneCT bus service.
Here are the parks that are closed to drivers:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
- Mount Tom State Park, Lichfield
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
- Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
Quaddick State Park in Thompson is also closed Sunday for plumbing repairs.