Health Inspector Accused of Groping Waitress

Shelton police have arrested a valley health inspector accused of groping a waitress at a local restaurant.
The victim told police she was working in a Shelton restaurant when 61-year-old Pran Gjeloshi came in for a routine inspection. She said Gjeloshi touched her inappropriately and made unwanted advances, according to police.
According to the Naugatuck Valley Health District website, Gjeloshi works as a registered sanitarian.
Gjeloshi, who lives in Hamden, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $5,000 bond.