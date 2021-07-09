Health Inspector Accused of Groping Waitress

Shelton police have arrested a valley health inspector accused of groping a waitress at a local restaurant.

The victim told police she was working in a Shelton restaurant when 61-year-old Pran Gjeloshi came in for a routine inspection. She said Gjeloshi touched her inappropriately and made unwanted advances, according to police.

According to the Naugatuck Valley Health District website, Gjeloshi works as a registered sanitarian.

Gjeloshi, who lives in Hamden, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $5,000 bond.