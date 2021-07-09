shelton

Health Inspector Accused of Groping Waitress

NBC Connecticut

Shelton police have arrested a valley health inspector accused of groping a waitress at a local restaurant.

The victim told police she was working in a Shelton restaurant when 61-year-old Pran Gjeloshi came in for a routine inspection. She said Gjeloshi touched her inappropriately and made unwanted advances, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Naugatuck Valley Health District website, Gjeloshi works as a registered sanitarian.

Local

Tropical Storm Elsa 32 mins ago

Police Issue Warning About Flooding in Downtown Meriden

Tropical Storm Elsa 2 hours ago

Photos: Tropical Storm Elsa Dumps Rain on CT

Gjeloshi, who lives in Hamden, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

shelton
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us