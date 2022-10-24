Healthcare Workers Set to Go on Strike at Windham Hospital

Healthcare workers are going on strike at Windham Hospital in Willimantic on Monday as contract negotiations continue.

For many, it has reached a boiling point.

Their demands include mandatory overtime, fair wages and affordable health insurance, which are all things the employees feel should be a given.

About 120 technical and service employees are expected to participate in the strike. They will be joined by the facility's nurses.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last month, nurses at Windham Hospital were in the very same position. Many of the people attending Monday's strike said that they hoped what happened in September with the nurses would make a difference.

“We were hoping that maybe that would push the hand of Hartford Healthcare to wake up, and see that we’re not asking for all that much and that they need to make some movement," said President of Windham United Heather Howlett.

In a statement, Hartford Healthcare echoed its message from September saying it has responded to every one of the union's issues since June including eliminating mandatory overtime.

The two groups have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract.