Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Can Be Seen on NBCLX

The U.S. House of Representatives will launch its investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection today.

Democrats in the House organized the hearing and have included two Republicans on the panel conducting the hearing.

The hearing is expected to get underway at 9:30 a.m.