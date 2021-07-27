Capitol Riot

Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Can Be Seen on NBCLX

the Capitol in Washington
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The U.S. House of Representatives will launch its investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection today.

Democrats in the House organized the hearing and have included two Republicans on the panel conducting the hearing.

NBC News will provide a special report on the hearing which can be seen on NBCLX.

The hearing is expected to get underway at 9:30 a.m.

