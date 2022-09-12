Man Shot Outside Condo Complex in Plainville

A 22-year-old man is in surgery after he was shot outside a condo complex in Plainville Monday morning. Officials said this is the first shooting in Plainville in the last 15 to 20 years.

Police said they received several 911 calls from residents at Hamlin View Terrace on Woodford Avenue around 10:28 a.m. reporting a man with gunshot wounds and officers found a victim in an upper stairwell of the condo complex.

The victim had been parked in his car in the back parking lot of the condo complex when he was shot twice, police said. Investigators do not believe he is a resident of the complex.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening and police said they believe the shooting was targeted rather than random.

After the man was shot, he got out of his vehicle, went up to the second-floor hallway and knocked on doors.

"This is a rare occurrence for this town," Police chief Christopher Vanghele said.

Residents reported seeing a suspected shooter in black clothing with a hoodie leaving in a black newer model high-end SUV, possibly a Mercedes or an Acura, police said.

The victim was taken to New Britain General, where he is undergoing surgery.

Two schools nearby were placed in modified lockdown until police cleared the building, which police said took around an hour.

Vanghele said they had to knock on all the doors at the complex to make sure no one was hiding inside.