Heavy Rain Causing Issues on Roads; Tropical Storm Henri Has Eyes on New England

There are storms and some heavy downpours moving through the state this morning, the leftovers of Fred, there is a flash flood warning for Litchfield County and there are issues on the roads this morning.

In East Haven, there is a crash on Interstate 95 North, between exits 51 and 53.

In Plainville, there was a crash on Route 72 East, between exits 4 and 7.

In Farmington, there is a crash on Interstate 84 West, between exits 39A and 39 and one on I-84 East, between esits 37 and 39.

CT Travel Smart reports police activity on I-84 West in Newtown between exits 11 and 10.

A vehicle jackknifed on I-84 East in Newtown between exits 10 and 11. 1 lane is open.

In Greenwich, a vehicle jackknifed on I-95 South between exit 2 and the New York state line.

In Southbury, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle crashed on I-84 East between exits 13 and 14.

Some rain could pop up this afternoon.

Very heavy rain pouring down in the greater Waterbury area. Watch out for flash flooding of city streets and parking areas. Big puddles everywhere. Be weather aware. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/McOrtoxKTi — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) August 19, 2021

Some pop-up showers are possible later today.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking Tropical Storm Henri as it tracks north over the weekend.

Henri is currently a tropical storm, but forecast to become a hurricane by the end of the week. Impacts are possible in Connecticut over the weekend and early next week.

Given the track of the storm, Connecticut would be on the wetter side of the storm but there is still a lot of disagreement among models in terms of how much rain we can expect.

Right now there is a low chance for tropical storm-force winds.

This is a developing story and the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team will continue to provide updates throughout the week.