Helicopters to Join Search for Missing Bridgeport Woman With Alzheimer's

An 84-year-old Bridgeport woman who has Alzheimer's disease has been missing since Sunday and police are now using helicopters as they continue to search for her.

Bridgeport police said there has been an extensive search for Teresa Zangrilli and it includes help from surrounding communities and state police.

On Wednesday, police said they were expanding their search area to include the entire City of Bridgeport area.

Police said Zangrilli suffers from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

Officials said there will be helicopters in the area of Elton Rogers Park and the woods north of Trumbull Mall around 1 p.m. Thursday.

She was last seen near the Marshalls sign next to the Price Rite on upper Main Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Zangrilli's phone was last pinged later in the evening near Chopsey Hill Road and Reservoir Avenue, authorities said.

The entire Bridgeport community is asked to be on the lookout for Zangrilli and to keep an eye out in their neighborhoods. If you see her, you're urged to contact 911.

Zangrilli was last seen wearing a pink fleece top with a beige V-neck top underneath, brown pants and black shoes.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Zangrilli. She is 5-foot two-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with possible information regarding her whereabouts can also call Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at (203) 576-TIPS.