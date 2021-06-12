Helping Their Furry Friends: Bikers Against Animal Cruelty Host Annual Ride

Motorcyclists in Derby revved up their engines to show they care.

In the parking lot of Valley Diner, members of the non-profit organization Bikers Against Animal Cruelty met for the kick-off of their annual ride. The group has a mission of helping their furry friends.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"To be the voice for the voiceless for all the animals who are abused and neglected... to ride and raise funds for them, it’s just our way of giving back for all the love they give us," said Bikers Against Animal Cruelty President Greg Belcher.

NBC Connecticut

"This is some thing that we do every year and it’s come to the point actually where certain shelters rely on us to do it," said Vice President Les Archer.

Along the way, the group of bikers will make multiple stops at animal shelters in need of help. They'll drop off donations raised by charity rides and events, but it isn't all about the money.

"Dog food, cat food, leashes, collars... it could be as simple as blankets or dogs and cats to lay on," said Archer.

The ride has been taking place for 15 years. After a year of minimal gatherings due to the pandemic, this ride on the road feels a bit more special to those participating.

"Abuse, neglect happens every single day no matter what," said rider Jennifer French. "It's so good to see people out, so good to see that people still care."