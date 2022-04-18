‘So Much Emotion': Brother of Bombing Victim Martin Richard Runs Boston Marathon

Henry Richard, the 20-year-old brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, was among the 28,000-plus participants in Monday's 126th Boston Marathon.

Henry Richard is the older brother of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Martin would have turned 18 this June.

Henry has participated in other Boston Athletic Association events in the past, but this is his first time running the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon.

He was part of a team of runners representing the Martin Richard Foundation, according to the organization's Instagram account. The foundation "works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace," according to its website.

Henry, who finished the race around 3 p.m., said the run was "years in the making" and he knows his brother was watching over him.

"I'm just so glad I could finally be here," he said. "So much emotion. I know Martin would have been doing it with me... I did it for both of us."

And he said this won't be his last time running the marathon, as he plans to do it again in the future.

"I love this city and I couldn't be more grateful to them."