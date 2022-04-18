Boston Marathon

‘So Much Emotion': Brother of Bombing Victim Martin Richard Runs Boston Marathon

Henry Richard, 20, was part of a team of runners representing the Martin Richard Foundation

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Henry Richard, the 20-year-old brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, was among the 28,000-plus participants in Monday's 126th Boston Marathon.

Henry Richard is the older brother of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Martin would have turned 18 this June.

Henry has participated in other Boston Athletic Association events in the past, but this is his first time running the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was part of a team of runners representing the Martin Richard Foundation, according to the organization's Instagram account. The foundation "works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace," according to its website.

(04/16/16 Milton, MA) Henry Richard, the brother of Martin Richard, who lost his life in the Marathon Bombing, gets a high five after crossing the finish line for the Greater Boston team at the B.A.A's 20th relay challenge on Boylston Street. April 16, 2016. Staff photo by Faith Ninivaggi (Photo by FAITH NINIVAGGI/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
(04/16/16 Milton, MA) Henry Richard, the brother of Martin Richard, who lost his life in the Marathon Bombing, approaches the finish line for the Greater Boston team at the B.A.A's 20th relay challenge on Boylston Street. April 16, 2016. Staff photo by Faith Ninivaggi (Photo by FAITH NINIVAGGI/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Henry, who finished the race around 3 p.m., said the run was "years in the making" and he knows his brother was watching over him.

"I'm just so glad I could finally be here," he said. "So much emotion. I know Martin would have been doing it with me... I did it for both of us."

And he said this won't be his last time running the marathon, as he plans to do it again in the future.

"I love this city and I couldn't be more grateful to them."

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathonhenry richardMartin RichardMartin Richard Foundation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us