Halloween

Here are the Top 5 Halloween Costumes in Connecticut This Year

It's that time of year again when things start to get a little bit scary. But ghosts, goblins and ghouls aren't making the list for the top Halloween costumes in Connecticut this year - that honor is going to something...fluffy.

The top 5 Halloween costume ideas in Connecticut this year, according to Google, are:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

1. Rabbit

Adobe Stock

While maybe not a classic getup for spooky season, rabbit costumes are a popular option across the country this year, and in general, animal costumes make up 11% of costume searches on Google.

2. Harley Quinn

DSC_0945_connecticon
NBC Connecticut
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy made an appearance at Connecticon.

Comic book characters are also a popular costume choice. This year, Harley Quinn is a fan favorite. With many comic and live-action versions of the character, the possibilities are endless!

3. Fairy

Adobe Stock

It seems fairies may be out in force in Connecticut this year. This ethereal option came in number three in our state.

4. Witch

Shelby Griffin
Henderson the hedgehog dressed up as a witch last Halloween.

While witch is the fourth choice for our state specifically, this classic option is still incredibly popular nationally, ranking as the top Halloween costume search in the country.

5. Princess

Laura Catino
Princess Alexandra knows a great costume deserves a photo op, whether it's Halloween or the middle of February!

Who doesn't love a great princess costume? You can expect to see some pretty princesses out there this year - this classic option came in number 5 in Connecticut.

Local

Halloween in Connecticut 15 mins ago

Thrill-Seeking Attractions and Events for Halloween in CT

West Hartford 1 hour ago

Person Injured, Cat Dies After Fire in West Hartford

Will you be considering any of these options? Are you planning to dress up at all this Halloween? Send your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com and you may be featured!

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Halloweenhalloween costumes
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us