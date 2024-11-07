Here's how your town voted on Election Day 2024

Have you ever wondered which parts of the state tend to be more liberal or conservative?

Preliminary data from the Secretary of the State's Office shows that there isn't necessarily a trend, and results vary by town.

While NBC News projects Kamala Harris to be the overall winner in our state, some individual cities and towns had more votes cast for President-elect Donald Trump.

Click here for a county-by-county look at how the state voted.

Hover over the map to see how your town voted and who came out on top.

You can also see how many votes were cast for each candidate.