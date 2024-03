Here's where to enjoy Maple Weekend in Connecticut

Maple Weekend in Connecticut is here. On Saturday and Sunday, you can explore sugarhouses across the state, get a taste of what they have to offer, and learn how maple sap is turned into maple syrup and other yummy sugar products

Here is a look at participating sugarhouses this weekend:

Ashford:

Rivers Edge Sugarhouse - The Proulx Family

326 Mansfield Rd. (Rt 89)

J.N. Webster Scout Reservation

231 Ashford Center Rd

10 a.m. - 3p.m. Saturday, includes pancake breakfast.



Barkhamsted:

Kasulaitis Farm and Sugarhouse

69 Goose Green Rd

Bloomfield:

4-H Education Center at Auerfarm

158 Auer Farm Rd

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday

Burlington:

Lamothe's Sugar House

89 Stone Road

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Phone: 860 675 5043.

Chaplin:

Bats of Bedlam Maple Farm

101 Bedlam Rd

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Phone: 860-455-9200

Columbia:

Sabine's Sugar House

72 Johnson Rd

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Phone: 860-550-4953

Wilkinson Farm

10A Chesbro Bridge Rd,

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Phone: 860-228-003

Cornwall:

Ridgeway Farm

142 Town St. West Cornwall

12 p.m. -5 p.m.

Phone: 860-672-5288

East Hampton:

Rick's Sugar Shack

69 Collie Brook Rd

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Phone: 860-267-7117

East Hartland:

Hartland Hollow Modern Homestead

54 Walnut Hill Road

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Phone: 860-413-9189



Sweet Wind Farm

339 South Road

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Phone: 860-653-2038

Hamden:

Brooksvale Park Sugar Shack

524 Brooksvale Avenue

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays

Phone: 203-287-2669

Hampton:

Bright Acres Farm Sugarhouse Open House

46 Old Kings Highway

Saturday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

860-455-9654

​Buell's Dragonfly Farm

Ben and Judy Buell

860-428-5492

Hebron:

Winding Brook Sugar House

Wayne Palmer

254 Skinner Lane

860-228-0246

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hebron Maple Fest

Hebron Douglas Library

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Wenzel Sugarhouse

522 East Street

Phone: 860-649-0841

Woodyacres Sugarhouse

80 Cone Road

7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Killingworth:

Hidden Gem Farm

272 Roast Meat Hill Rd.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Parmelee Farm

465 Route 81

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

860-395-9887

Lebanon:

Goshen Hill Maples

1040 Goshen Hill Rd.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday & 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday

New Milford:

Great Brook Sugarhouse

140 Park Lane, Route 202

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday & 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday

Norfolk:

Great Mountain Forest Sugarhouse

201 Windrow Road

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

860 824-8188

Windsor:

Northwest Park Sugarhouse

145 Lang Rd

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday