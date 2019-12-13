From the North Shore of Massachusetts to the Boston area, mourners on Friday paid their final respects to Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball standout who dedicated his last several years to raising awareness about ALS.

At St. John's Prep in Danvers, where Frates attended school, students lined the street as the procession carrying Frates made its way from his hometown of Beverly to St. Ignatious of Loyola Church in Chestnut Hill.

His friends and former teammates carried his casket into the church, where his father urged mourners to take inspiration from Frates' life.

"When we walk out of here, we're done with grieving. All we're doing is celebrating Pete Frates for the magnificent human he was," John Frates said in a eulogy.

Frates, who inspired the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, died Monday at the age of 34 surrounded by his family following a yearslong battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, commonly known as ALS. The progressive neurodegenerative disease causes paralysis, muscle weakness and ultimately respiratory failure.

Frates was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, at the age of 27. Since then, he has been a spirited advocate for ALS awareness.

"Peter was aglow with the spirit of God," Penna, director of campus ministry at Boston College, told hundreds of mourners who packed the church.

The Ice Bucket Challenge, which dared participants to douse themselves with cold water, raised awareness on ALS. The challenge raised some $225 million worldwide to battle the disease, which has no known cure.

Frates is survived by his wife, Julie and their daughter, Lucy.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday at St. John’s Prep.