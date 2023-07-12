Hidden in Plain Sight: Owning your own lighthouse

The Lynde Point Lighthouse in Old Saybrook neighbors some of the of the shoreline’s priciest properties.

And it’s now being offered up for free.

“This one in particular is closed to the public right now. So having the opportunity to come and see it is pretty exciting,” said Sonia Allon-Singh, General Services Administration realty specialist.

Allon-Singh took us on an unusual open house at this piece of maritime history built in 1838.

And get ready to climb a lot of stairs to check out the best sights.

The lighthouse’s height measures about 65 feet up at the mouth of the Connecticut River.

There are stunning views out to Long Island Sound.

And now they’re looking for a new owner for all of it – the lighthouse and everything on the property.

After stoically and brightly helping to warn boaters for centuries, the property is no longer needed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Now the government is searching for a new owner, though there is a catch.

Only non-profits, local governments or community organizations can assume ownership. And they must be dedicated to education or preservation, allowing the public to tour the lighthouse.

“Yeah, it's exciting. I mean, as you can see, the views are spectacular,” said Allon-Singh.

Lynde Point is one of several lighthouses the federal government is offering to organizations or the public.

Two others in Connecticut are being auctioned off and anyone can bid.

There’s Penfield Reef off of Fairfield and Stratford Shoal.

Though keeping up and preserving a historic lighthouse is not going to be easy work.

Lynde Point is a bit of a fixer upper. When we visited windows were boarded up, paint was peeling and the house next door needs renovation.

The lighthouse has a historic lens in place and still operates to guide ships through Long Island Sound.

Non-profits and agencies interested in Lynde Point only have until July 14 to submit a letter of interest.

Those looking to bid on others, the auctions are open and there is no close date yet.

