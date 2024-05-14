‘Zombie' fires partially to blame for spring Canadian wildfires

The 2023 Canadian wildfire season was the most destructive on record.

In fact, there were still fires burning on New Year's Eve. Some fires from 2023 persisted into the new year - those are called "zombie fires."

A zombie fire is one that continues to burn underground, continuing to smolder through the winter, and re-emerges in the spring. Warming temperatures and the ground drying out after snowmelt help the zombie fires to return.

Some parts of Canada have been dealing with extended drought and dry conditions, which help to provide fuel for fires.

Milder winters means snow melts faster and the ground can dry out more quickly.

El Niño, where Pacific Ocean waters near the Equator run warm, is partially to blame as it typically leads to a warmer winter in western Canada.

Typical winter pattern during an El Niño season (Photo via National Ocean Service/NOAA)

The Pacific Ocean is transitioning out of El Niño, but the effects may linger even after El Niño has officially ended.

A lack of rainfall leads to a lack of ground saturation, which leads to fires surviving longer.

Western Canadian provinces have been dealing with higher level drought conditions, with most of the country running in at least low level drought conditions since spring 2023.

