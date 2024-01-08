High schooler brings knife and airsoft gun to school in Wethersfield

Wethersfield school officials are investigating after a high schooler reportedly brought a knife and an airsoft gun to school on Monday.

In a note to the school community, district officials said they were notified that a student brought a weapon to school at about 11 a.m. School officials were notified of the incident by other students and later learned that the student had a knife and airsoft gun with them.

Wethersfield police said they arrested the student on a juvenile summons for breach of peace and carrying a fake firearm. They were ultimately turned over to their parents.

The school is asking parents and family members to discuss the incident with their children and emphasize that it's against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Any student who brings such items to school could face serious consequences including suspension, expulsion or criminal charges, according to the school district.

In the email, Principal Siobhan O'Connor applauded the students who reported the incident, saying it "allowed us [the school] to handle the situation efficiently and without incident."

Police said no threats were ever made and there is no threat at this time.