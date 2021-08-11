Historic New Hartford House to Be Demolished Today

A historic building in the center of New Hartford is going to be demolished today, the day after a massive fire caused extensive damage to the building.

Crews from 29 fire departments responded when fire spread through the multi-use building on Bridge Street that was built in 1850 and housed six storefronts and 14 apartments.

More than 100 firefighters worked to put out the fire and several were taken to the hospital, including a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter from Burlington who suffered a medical emergency and was listed in critical condition.

The fire caused extensive damage.

The New Hartford community is praying for an injured firefighter and mourning the loss of something that is more than just a building.

Residents call the building, known as the New Hartford House, the heart of town and said this is a tremendous loss.

Many said they hope to see the building rise again with the facade the exact same.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the fire.

"There's a lot of damage, there's a lot of building collapse. There's a lot of safety issues we have to deal with and continue to deal with," said Sgt. Paul Makuc, of the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, which responded to work with local officials.

Officials said the building will need to be demolished.

Crews expect to have the building down by the end of the day.

The debris pile will be loaded and moved out of state, to Ohio, officials said Wednesday morning. That process is expected to continue from Monday through Friday.

The American Red is helping 11 families – 13 adults and two children -- after the fire

Those interested in donating to help the tenants who were displaced can do so by bringing those donations to Hands of Grace at 8 Wickett St. They are looking for new socks and underwear, gently used clothing, personal care items, small household goods, and monetary donations for food.