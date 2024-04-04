danbury

Man has serious injuries after hit-and-run in Danbury: police

A man has serious injuries after he was struck in Danbury on Wednesday night and police said they are looking for the driver who hit him and left the scene.

Officers responded to the area of 9A Clapboard Ridge Road around 8:15 p.m.,  where a man was in the road, police said.

They found out that a driver had struck him and left the scene before police arrived.

The man who was struck has serious injuries and he was brought to Danbury Hospital.

Clapboard Ridge Road was closed for several hours.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to call Officer Leggiadro or Sergeant Wakeman at the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614. 

