Hit-and-Run Leaves Man in Critical Condition in Westbrook

Connecticut State Police are looking for a car after a person on a bicycle was struck on Tuesday evening.

Officials say a call came in of an injured male laying on Spencer Plains Road just before 5 p.m.

John Ingalls, 36, was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. It appeared the vehicle was traveling westbound on Spencer Plains Road when they struck Ingalls, according to police.

Ingalls was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

State Police say the evading vehicle may be a gray or silver 2007-2009 Acura MDX.

Anyone with information is urged to contact trooper Borelli at Troop F, 860-399-2100.

