Holiday heads-up: police warn of increased phishing scams

Police departments are alerting people about a rise of phishing scams as they receive increased number of complaints from people who have fallen victim.

As the holiday season approaches, it's important to pay extra attention to fraudulent activities. Scammers have improved their tactics and methods to trick people.

The Norwich Police Department has issued a statement alerting residents about phone scams where thieves identify themselves as part of the police department and require a fee to be paid over the phone for a missed subpoena in court.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Similarly, the Torrington Police Department has reported instances where scammers used legit names of police officers when attempting to secure payments over the phone. In some cases, threatening arrest as a penalty.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that they will never demand over-the-phone payments or any sensitive personal information under any circumstances. Furthermore, they do not issue threats of arrest due to unpaid fees.

Police advise you to instantly hang up the phone if you find yourself under suspicious circumstances.

Additionally, a relatively recent tactic is the gift card scam. Scammers steal gift cards, tamper with them, return it to the store and when customers load money onto the cards, the funds are rerouted to the thieves' account.

To steer clear of such scams, consider these precautions:

Inspect before purchase: Give gift cards a thorough examination before buying to ensure they haven't been tampered with. Choose counter-placed cards: Opt for gift cards that are stored behind the counter or in secure locations, as they are less likely to be tampered with. Keep your receipt: Save the receipt for your gift card purchase. In the event the card is empty or compromised, having the receipt can facilitate reimbursement and tracking of the fraudulent activity.

In case you fall for these or other scam methods, contact your local police department and report the crime.