Feeling festive? Check out these holiday lights around Connecticut

The holiday season is in full swing, and you can find many festive lights displayed around the state.

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

Holiday lights are back to kick off the festive spirit for the upcoming holidays!

Here is a list of some festive lights that your family and friends can enjoy:

Nov 16 - Dec 31: Fantasy of Lights, located in New Haven - take a drive through holiday lights on display from 5 - 10 p.m.

Nov 22 - Jan 4: Magic of Lights, located in East Hartford - take a drive through different scenes of festive lights.

Nov 22 - Feb 9: Winter Lantern Festival, located at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, open Fridays to Sundays 5 - 9 p.m. - walk through sights of festive lights.

Nov 29 - Dec 22: Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights, located at Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor, open 5 - 9 p.m. - a drive featuring over 10,000 lights with plenty things to see.

Nov 30 - Dec 23: Night of Lights, located at Fairview Tree Farm in Shelton - a Christmas hayride from 5 - 8:30 p.m. with sights of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Dec 6: Night of Lights, located in Newington - a one-night festival of holiday lights, train rides, smores, and more from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Dec 6 - 22: Festival of Lights, located at Hope River Farm in Fairfield on the weekends from 6 - 9 p.m. - a light show with concession stands and fire pits.

Dec 14: Niantic Light Parade, located in East Lyme - celebrating and spreading holiday cheer starting at 6 p.m.

