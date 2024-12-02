Feeling festive? Check out these holiday lights around Connecticut

Holiday lights are back to kick off the festive spirit for the upcoming holidays!

Here is a list of some festive lights that your family and friends can enjoy:

Nov 16 - Dec 31: Fantasy of Lights, located in New Haven - take a drive through holiday lights on display from 5 - 10 p.m.

Nov 22 - Jan 4: Magic of Lights, located in East Hartford - take a drive through different scenes of festive lights.

Nov 22 - Feb 9: Winter Lantern Festival, located at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, open Fridays to Sundays 5 - 9 p.m. - walk through sights of festive lights.

Nov 29 - Dec 22: Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights, located at Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor, open 5 - 9 p.m. - a drive featuring over 10,000 lights with plenty things to see.

Nov 30 - Dec 23: Night of Lights, located at Fairview Tree Farm in Shelton - a Christmas hayride from 5 - 8:30 p.m. with sights of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Dec 6: Night of Lights, located in Newington - a one-night festival of holiday lights, train rides, smores, and more from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Dec 6 - 22: Festival of Lights, located at Hope River Farm in Fairfield on the weekends from 6 - 9 p.m. - a light show with concession stands and fire pits.

Dec 14: Niantic Light Parade, located in East Lyme - celebrating and spreading holiday cheer starting at 6 p.m.