Holiday train experience returns to Essex this week

A Connecticut holiday tradition makes its return this week in Essex.

The annual winter train experience known as The North Pole Express is back on the tracks at the Essex Stream Train station.

Crews put the finishing touches on their preparations over the weekend in Middlesex County.

Even though the experience is only available for two months, organizers say it takes nearly a full year to get every detail just right.

"It comes from our heart, the decorations, the time, the effort, people don't realize, but North Pole Express starts around March of each year we start planning it," said Kevin Dodd, Essex Steam Train & Riverboat President. "We start looking at what happened the previous year. We started looking at the actors. We started looking at all aspects of it. And then in June, we're in full bloom. And then by the end of August and September, everything's being laid out."

Families get a chance to ride the train, meet a cast of Christmas characters, and enjoy some holiday treats too.

According to the company website, all of the dates for this year's North Pole Express are already sold out. Tickets typically become available in early September.