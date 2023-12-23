Holiday weekend expected to be busy for CT drivers

AAA is expecting a busy travel season on Connecticut roadways for the holiday weekend.

The travel company is expecting over 1 million Connecticut residents to travel for the holiday. Over 921,000 residents by car, an over 2% increase since last year.

“It’ll be nice to get together and hopefully more of us can do that around the holidays,” said Salil Garg who was filling up his gas tank Friday afternoon. He said he will be heading to Costa Rica to spend time with family. But he is happy gas prices have come down so more people can visit friends and family over the holiday.

“Its always nice when they go lower so as much as they can come down, that’s probably the best with traveling, I think everyone has friends and family they want to see,” said Garg.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And for a family on a road trip from Toledo to Annapolis then over to Rhode Island, cheaper gas is a very welcome sight. AAA said the price of gas is about 60 cents lower than its peak in 2023. It currently is averaging about $3.24 per gallon.

“That’s been huge, we have a very big trip so that makes a big difference,” said Kara Svendsen.

The average distance traveled by drivers is about 50 miles this year according to AAA. Across New England, over 4 million people are projected to hit the road.

Maurice Sims, of Hamden, got a jump on travel Friday night, but he only had to head to Westerly, Rhode Island. For his travels, he is just hopeful for an easy night of driving.

“Hopefully smooth sailing, uh, maybe a little bump in the road but not too much, ya know take it easy,” said Sims.