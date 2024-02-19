Home and vehicle hit by gunfire in New London

A home and a vehicle were hit by gunfire in New London over the weekend.

Officers received reports of gunshots on Rogers Street and Jefferson Avenue on Sunday around 10:45 p.m.

Once in the area, police said they found evidence that indicated shots had been fired.

According to police, one vehicle and one home were struck on Rogers Street. Multiple shell casings were also found.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident does not appear to be random. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.