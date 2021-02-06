Home of New Haven Assistant Superintendent Shot At While Family Was Inside: Mayor

The Assistant Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools, Dr. Paul Whyte, and his family were home when someone shot at their house, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

The mayor said no one was hurt during the shooting but there is exterior damage sustained to the house.

"I went to see Dr. Whyte and his family last night upon hearing about the shooting incident. I was relieved in this moment, traumatic as it was, to hear that Dr. Whyte and his family were physically unharmed by the gunfire," Elicker said in a statement.

"This moment is also a reminder that, with crime on the rise nationally and in our city, bullets have no name. We are very lucky in this instance that no one was hurt. This stresses the important work we are doing as a city to stop gun violence in both the short-term and long-term," he continued.

Elicker said the New Haven Police Department is working to get to the bottom of who is responsible for the shooting, as well as other violent acts that have occurred in the city.

"To those who continue to wreak havoc in our communities, divide us further with gun violence, and have no respect for the safety of our neighbors: we are putting you on notice. Your violent actions will have real consequences," Elicker said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.