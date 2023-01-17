Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury.

Engeldrum died of his injuries at a nearby hospital two days later.

An autopsy was performed and police said Engeldrum died because of the assault. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives were able to develop a suspect, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey, and he confessed while being questioned.

Humphrey was arrested and he faces charges including manslaughter and intimidation due to bias. He's being held on a $1 million bond.