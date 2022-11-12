Homeowner Finds Bullet Hole in Garage Window in Torrington

Police are investigating after a homeowner found a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning.

According to police, a homeowner in the area of New Harwinton Road and Persechino Drive found a bullet hole in their garage window and called police in the early morning hours.

Investigators said they have video surveillance of a white SUV or pickup in the area around the time of a gunshot being heard at 1:09 a.m.

Anyone in the area that may have video surveillance is asked to call police at (860) 489-2090 or the tip line at (860) 489-2095.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities do not believe the occupants of the home were targeted.

Police are looking to hear from the public to determine if there was a possible accidental discharge or if someone witnessed something that may explain the gunshot.