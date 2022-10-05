Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire.

When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford, unresponsive in the road. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have found a witness and believe a couple of vehicles were involved in the shooting.

According to police, the video shows a vehicle show up on Orange Street and Gaston exits 8 Orange Street. Authorities said it appears Gaston did a transaction with the vehicle, which investigators believe was narcotics-related, and then multiple rounds are fired and Gaston is struck multiple times.

Authorities believe there were at least three people in the car including two shooters and a driver.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said he can confidently say this was a personal attack and Gaston was clearly targeted.

About an hour after the shooting, Boisvert said Windsor Police notified them of a car on fire that matches the description of the suspect vehicle from the shooting. It was clearly arson, Boisvert added.

Investigators are working to determine if the vehicle that was found burned in Windsor is in fact the suspect vehicle from the Hartford shooting.

Wednesday's homicide marks the 30th homicide in Hartford this year.

The investigation is ongoing.