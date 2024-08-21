House fire in Norwich displaces 6 people

A house fire in Norwich late Tuesday night has left six people without a home and investigators are working to determine what started it.

Firefighters were called to a home on Alice Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a garage fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire in an attached garage for a two-story home.

Fire crews fought the flames and then opened up walls and ceilings to chase hot spots.

Everyone who was inside of the house was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping six people who are now displaced.

The Norwich Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.