Norwich

House fire in Norwich displaces 6 people

Getty Images

A house fire in Norwich late Tuesday night has left six people without a home and investigators are working to determine what started it.

Firefighters were called to a home on Alice Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a garage fire.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When crews arrived, they said they found fire in an attached garage for a two-story home.

Fire crews fought the flames and then opened up walls and ceilings to chase hot spots.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Everyone who was inside of the house was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping six people who are now displaced.

The Norwich Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us