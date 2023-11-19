House in Milford has significant structural damage after being struck by car

A house in Milford has significant structural damage after being struck by a car on Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a car that had hit a house on Pond Point Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

According to investigators, the impact from the collision was significant and the home was knocked about a foot off of its foundation.

Four people were home at the time of the crash. None were injured. All four of them were relocated to a neighbor's house due to the instability of the structure.

The incident is under investigation.