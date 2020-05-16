House of Heroes and Veterans Rally Point Host Pop-Up Food Pantry for Veterans

Throughout the state, many organizations are working together to help families struggling to put food on the table. House of Heroes Connecticut and Veterans Rally Point are the two latest organizations to join forces and help veterans and their families.

Volunteers worked to fill boxes with non-perishable food items throughout Saturday morning.

The one-time emergency food distribution had a goal to get food items in the hands of veterans who are in need.

David Brown is a military veteran who is disabled and lives on a fixed income.

"Every little bit makes a difference," said Brown. "Moneywise, it's getting really hard and it's tight."

The donations are providing veterans with a much-needed break.

Typically, House of Heroes Connecticut would be working on home improvements for veterans but due to COVID19, they've had to cancel two of their April projects.

"We provide one-day no-cost home repairs but with COVID19, we've been sidelined," said Dennis Buden, executive director with House of Heroes. "Our mission is to serve those who served."

#ICYMI: Volunteers from @HouseofHeroesCT are working to assemble food boxes for veterans in need. The donations are set to help more than 100 veterans. #COVID19 @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/qoiicGR5n8 — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) May 16, 2020

The group decided to use their April funding to buy donations for veterans. House of Heroes Connecticut projects can range up to $10,000 dollars depending on the resources needed and the size of the project.

"We were looking for a unique way in these extraordinary circumstances to continue serving veterans to continue to fulfill our mission," said Buden. "We wanted to make this happen fast because COVID19 is now and veterans are suffering now."

Easter Seals Veterans Rally Point is a program under the Captial Region & Eastern Connecticut organization.

"We now that there are veterans out there who need things," said Josh Salazar, Senior Director for Veteran Services for Easter Seals Veterans Rally Point. "The fruits of our labor is what can come out of this."

Both organizations tell NBC Connecticut that their goal is to put the food in the hands of veterans who need it while keeping them safe.



"We hope this minimizes their exposure externally and allow them to keep food in their homes," said Salazar. "It helps them to stay safe while having the food that they need."

The project was made possible with the Support of Bozzuto's Inc and PCX Aerosystems.

House of Heroes Connecticut is planning to resume its home repair project scheduled for Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 23.