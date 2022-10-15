House of Heroes CT Helps Current U.S. Army Reserve Captain in Manchester

Serving those who serve our country. House of Heroes Connecticut does just that across the state by providing free home repairs to military veterans.

From yard work, to painting, and everything in between, it was a busy Saturday morning in one Manchester neighborhood.

"To give back. It's really the least we could do,” said a volunteer from UConn.

The non-profit teamed up with Pratt & Whitney employees and their children to help Nicodeme Sohahongkombe, a veteran who served in Afghanistan for six years from 2012 to 2018. Today, he serves as a captain in the Army Reserve.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"When it comes to the military, if I have to do it again, I'd do it again. It's the best country,” said Sohahongkombet.

Nicodeme began his life in the states in 2003 to further his education. At 38-years-old, he holds a doctorate degree in health administration from Northcentral University. He is also a regional manager for CVS and a father of six kids.

As volunteers were giving back to him, he says his dream is to one day give back to his home country in Central African Republic by building a U.S.-model hospital.

"People need that help. We are so blessed here. People need that extra help,” said Sohahongkombet.

Bloomfield, Windsor, and Hartford were also home to similar House of Heroes projects. Those helping out in Manchester were also veterans, one of them serving 10 years in the Connecticut Army National Guard. Another had a loved one serve.

"I'm the daughter of a Navy veteran and so it was just instilled in me right from the beginning to always make sure you're giving back to a community that gives so much to you,” said Rachael Witkege, President of Pratt & Whitney RTX Vets.

To date, House of Heroes CT has served 184 veterans around the state. With every project, volunteers say they're proud to support vets as giving and selfless as the next.

"The idea is to come in and in one day give them a leg up, give them the kind of help that they need to be able to live their lives safely and comfortably,” said House of Heroes CT Senior Consultant Dennis Buden.