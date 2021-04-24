House of Heroes Repairs Home for East Hartford Veteran Couple

House of Heroes Connecticut and the volunteers from the Glastonbury Rotary Club came together to repair a home for two East Hartford military veterans on Saturday.

The repairs, which come at no cost for Amorette and Joshua Hight, included sheetrock repairs, kitchen window replacement, floor repairs, bathroom repairs and yard clean-up and landscaping, according to House of Heroes officials.

The Hights are facing a variety of life challenges and both suffer from non-combat related PTSD, officials added.

Amorette was in the U.S. Navy from 1997 to 2001 and Joshua was in the Conn. National Guard from 1992 through 1996 and the U.S. Army from 1996 to 2003, HOHCT said.

House of Heroes Connecticut provides no-cost home repairs to military and public safety veterans and/or their surviving spouses who are disabled, living on a fixed income or facing other physical/financial challenges, the organization said.

The project in East Hartford on Saturday marks the 144 and 145 veterans to be helped by HOHCT since the chapter was founded in 2012.