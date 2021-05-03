Restaurant Revitalization Fund

How CT Restaurants Can Apply for Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grant

The United States Small Business Administration has begun accepting applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Connecticut Restaurant Association is urging local restaurants that suffered losses during the pandemic to apply as soon as possible.

Which Businesses Can Apply

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:

  • Restaurants
  • Food stands, food trucks, food carts
  • Caterers
  • Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
  • Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
  • Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
  • Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will have an immediate impact to help Connecticut’s restaurants and bars, who were among the hardest and most immediately impacted businesses when the pandemic hit,” Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

Dolch said they are working with the National Restaurant Association and SBA to educate local owners about the program.

In Connecticut, restaurants are still down 20,200 jobs (or 17.7%) below pre-coronavirus level, according to CRA.

Find out how to apply on the U.S. Small Business Administration website.

