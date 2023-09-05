An immersive exhibit on King Tut is running in Hartford and students in the sixth grade can go for free.

“Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is at the Connecticut Convention Center and the new ticket program is for sixth-grade students.

The website for the exhibit said that since Ancient Egypt is part of the sixth-grade curriculum, Beyond King Tut will be offering every sixth-grade student in Hartford a free ticket to Beyond King Tut when accompanied by an adult with a full-priced paid admission.

The exhibition was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and it’s produced by Paquin Entertainment Group. The artifacts remain in Egypt, but viewers can get a virtual look at them in nine galleries.

The show includes nine galleries that tell the story of the boy king and his world, and the discovery of the tomb filled with treasures in 1922, according to a news release.

The Connecticut Convention Center is located at 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford.

Hours of operation for “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience”

Monday and Tuesday: closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Last entry at 6 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Last entry at 8 p.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Last entry at 5 p.m.)

