Yale administration warns protestors of disciplinary action and arrests

“I think our demands are pretty simple. Disclose, divest and reinvest in the New Haven community,” Yale student Chisato Kimura said.

There's a growing encampment at Yale University as pro-Palestinian protests continued on Monday.

“We’re going to be out here, we’re going to be speaking out,” Kimura said.

In the literal sense, Monday’s scene was mostly quiet compared to some of the protests over the weekend and last week.

Visually, the group’s message remains clear.

“All we’re asking for is disclosure and divestment from the genocide in Gaza and the reinvestment in the New Haven community,” Kimura said.

She confirmed that the Dean of Yale College sent a letter to student marshals on Sunday.

It warns that they’re in violation of university policy and that disciplinary action, including arrests, could be taken if they don’t vacate Cross Campus where the encampment is currently located.

“Yale police has made it very clear that it’s all in the hands of the Yale administration, it’s what Yale administration wants to do, if they want to come to the table in good faith and negotiate,” Kimura said.

Last Monday, police did arrest roughly 60 individuals who were protesting in a nearby square.

“These are anti-war protests, and the administration should understand that anti-war protests are things that students do,” Yale Professor of Philosophy Jason Stanley said.

In a statement, the Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale said in part that the campus environment over the last week has crossed the line into open antisemitism.

“Campus protests–everyone feels uncomfortable, they’re stressful times because people find out the have slightly different views, and then that’s a cause for dissension,” Stanley said.