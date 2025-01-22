Connecticut

How much you need to earn to buy a home in CT: report

You need to make a median income of nearly $150,000 to buy a home in Connecticut, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

Realtor.com broke down the numbers in the article, “How Much You Need To Earn in Every State To Buy a Home,” which was published earlier this week.

They ranked Hawaii at the top of the list while West Virginia is at the bottom and the income range is from $73,327 at the low end to $235,588.

Connecticut ranks 14 with a median income of $146,161 needed to purchase a home, according to Realtor.com.

The average home value in Connecticut was around $405,000 as of December, according to Zillow's home value index.

Massachusetts came in second, with a median home price of $732,450 and the median household income required to buy a home at more than $215,000.

New York came in fourth.  

You can see the full report here. How Much You Need To Earn in Every State To Buy a Home

