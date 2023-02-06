How the Federal Money Coming to Conn. Will Make Streets Safer

We're learning more about the federal money coming to Connecticut to make our streets safer. The money is coming from the Biden administration's Safe Streets and Roads Program for All.

Our state is receiving $2.4 million, which will be broken up into six grants that will then help plan and implement road safety strategies.

One of those areas is the Capitol Region Council of Governments, which represents 38 metro Hartford municipalities including New Britain.

On Monday, we will hear how nearly $1 million of the funding will be used in this region.

According to a recent report from the Department of Transportation, from 2017 to 2021, there was more than 5,600 pedestrian injuries and 254 deaths in our state.

New Britain is ranked the sixth highest in pedestrian collisions during that four year period.

Last year also marked the deadliest year on Connecticut roads in decades.

Areas like Westport, Torrington and the City of New Haven will also benefit, which the mayor said is desperately needed.

"We've lost in the last two-and-a-half years, 21 residents or visitors that are pedestrians and cyclists because of dangerous driving. And this specific funding will go into infrastructure improvements, smaller projects like speed humps and bike lanes," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

One business owner in New Haven who had a driver crash into his restaurant last summer echoed what the mayor said.

"When I got here, the car had pushed the walls down into the foyer and destroyed my kitchen," said Scarpellino's owner Danny Scarpellino. "People just drive too fast down it so they need to figure out a way to slow down. They add another stop sign down there because I see it."

All of this is part of a national plan putting out $5 billion that will be provided over the next five years across the country to redesign roads, sidewalks and crosswalks.

The announcement about how the money will be used in Connecticut begins at 11:30 a.m. at the New Britain Public Works yard.