How to Celebrate, Volunteer on Earth Day in Connecticut

Earth Week is underway worldwide through April 22 and the theme is Invest in Our Planet. There are lots of opportunities to invest in your community and several of them are on Earth Day.

Here are some of the events and volunteer opportunities. You can also check the map for additional events near you.

Ansonia

April 22, Earth Day at the Ansonia Nature Center

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., food trucks, vendors, exhibitors, an electric car, animal shows, a farmers market, raffle, themed hikes, giveaways and more.

Barkhamsted

April 30, Barkhamsted Earth Day Nature Festival

12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Peoples State Forest Pavilion, East River Road

Beacon Falls

April 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Matthies Park

There is a special story time at 10 a.m., followed by "upcycled' craft stations" under the pavilion and a scavenger hunt.

Bloomfield

There are events all month long. See the list here.

April 22, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Bloomfield Community Cleanup Day. Meet at 330 Park Ave: West Side at 9:30 a.m.

Gloves, pickers, bags, buckets and safety vests will be provided. Teams of volunteers will pick up debris on specific streets designated with guided assistance. Learn more and sign up here.

April 22, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Guided Trail Walk at Hawk Hill Farm: Celebrate Earth Month at Hawk Hill Farm to learn about the property's trees, efforts to manage invasive species and identify local birds. Learn more and sign up here.



Bolton

April 22, 10 a.m. to noon Meet at the Bolton Commuter Lot (rt 6/44, across from Georgina's Restaurant)

11 a.m. to noon, Earth Day Stories and Activities at Bentley Memorial Library Celebrate Earth Day with stories, a paper bag painting activity. Registration is required.



Bridgewater

April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., town cleanup

Get details here.

Bristol

April 22, Community Cleanup Day

8 a.m. to noon or any time that works for you to clean up your corner of Bristol.

Cleanup areas will include: Riverside Avenue Veterans Memorial Boulevard Park The West End Neighborhood Along the Railroad Tracks on North Main Street and Main Street Forestville Village and Along the Pequabuck River And Your Neighborhood!

Clean Up Day supplies will be available for pick up while supplies last on the day of the event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Parks, Recreation, Youth & Community Services Office at 51 High St.

Learn more here.

Chester

April 22, Earth Day Celebration

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 20 Water St., Chester Land Trust clean-up. Meet at the Water Street parking lot at 9 a.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chalk painting, on Main Street between 16 Main and 1 N. Main. There will be various exhibits and activities.

Learn more here.

Colchester

April 22, 8 a.m. to noon, Annual Spring Cleanup

Register online at www.colchesterct.gov/recreation-department.

Meet at the Town Green at 8 a.m., then move out to different locations across the town.

Bring your own work gloves, rakes and shovels if available.

The rain date is Saturday, April 29.

East Hartford

April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Cleanup Day

Volunteers will gather at Alumni Park at 1021 Main St. and meet with staff to be assigned cleanup tasks for the day.

At the end of the cleanup day, all participants will be invited for lunch at Alumni Park.

All volunteers who sign up will be issued additional details closer to the event.

Register by Friday, April 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Register here

Enfield

April 22, Clean Sweep Community Event

9 a.m., Town Hall. People who participate will get garbage bags and T-shirts.

1 p.m., Clean Sweep at Brainerd Park. Starts in the parking lot. Garbage bags and T-shirts will be provided, as well as support from Public Works crews for bulky item removal.

Learn more here.

Fairfield

April 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Earth Day Community Cleanup at Jennings Beach

Farmington

April 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Townwide Cleanup

There are multiple locations. Learn more and sign up here.

Glastonbury

April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Earth Day Fair

The 2023 Earth Day Fair is at the High Street School Ball Field in South Glastonbury.

There will be music, a carnival, vendors, exhibitors and activities for children and adults.

You can bring electronics for free recycling.

Learn more here.

Goshen

April 22, Town Wide Cleanup Day

Learn more here.

Greenwich

April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Earth Day Cleanup and Beatification of Mianus River Park

Meet at the Cognewaugh Road entrance of the park. Volunteers are encouraged to carpool.

Activities will include planting trees along the entrance of the trail; yucca plantings in the circle of the parking lot; removal of invasive, winged euonymus species as needed; lining the trails with stray logs/larger branches; removal of debris from the first drainage area; planting trees and ferns on trails; and debris pick-up as needed.

The Town of Greenwich Parks Department will provide shovels, hand shears, rakes, hand saws and garbage bags. Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves and tools if they have them.

Learn more here.

Griswold

April 22, Community Cleanup Day. Learn more here.

Hamden

April 22, 10 a.m. tp 3 p.m., Earth Day Celebration, Town Center Park, 2761 Dixwell Ave.

Hamden is also hosting a Community Volunteer Paint Day in conjunction with Earth Day for the community to paint part of the MLK39 Racial Equity Mural, a large-scale public art mural by Artist Emida Roller on the Dixwell-facing side of Hamden’s Miller Memorial Library.

The mural will be revealed at the Town’s Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17.

Hartford

April 20, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Earth Day Celebration & Seed Share at City Hall.

Learn more here.

There are also some clean-up events. Learn more here.

Litchfield

April 22

9 a.m. to noon, Community Cleanup. Meet at the Litchfield Community Center at 9 a.m. for supplies

Noon to 2 p.m., Community Celebration

Learn more here.

Manchester

April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Earth Day East Side cleanup

Meet at the former firehouse at Spruce and Florence.

Bring gloves, water and large black plastic bags if you have them.

Learn more here.

April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Earth Day Cheney Rail Trail and Center Springs Park cleanup

Starts at 39 Lodge Drive.

Volunteers are needed to pick up litter at the Cheney rail trail and Center Springs Park.

Supplies will be provided, including gloves and trash bags. Come when you can, you are not required to stay the whole time.

Learn more here.

Mansfield

April 22, Earth Day Celebration, Mansfield Community Center.

Access is free for Mansfield residents. Residents of any town are welcome but purchase of a Mansfield Community Center day pass is required for access to Family Fun event activities for non-residents.

Learn more here.

Middlebury

April 22, all day, Earth Day Cleanup

Learn more here.

Middletown

April 22, noon to 3 p.m., Celebrate Earth Day at Harbor Park

Drag Story Hour

Repair Cafe with Mister Fix This

A coloring project around CT River wildlife

Eco-conscious local businesses

Vegan food

Information from our local environmental groups

Learn more here.

Newtown

April 22, 9 a.m., Earth Day Lose the Litter Event

Residents are invited to clean up streets and public places. Check in at Newtown Middle School at 11 Queen St. at 9 a.m. for supplies and an assignment.

New Canaan

April 17-23, Clean Your Mile

New Canaan residents and groups clean neighborhoods, public spaces including parks and schools and more.

Learn more here.

New Fairfield

April 22, 8 a.m. to noon, Earth Day Celebration

See the schedule of events here.

Norwalk

April 22, Mayor’s Clean City Initiative

10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be able to form a small group with other participants and will be assigned a location in the community to clean up.

Volunteers can request and pick up cleanup equipment for the event at Keep Norwalk Beautiful at City Hall on April 19, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and can be returned at the Earth Day on the Green event following the clean-up.

To register and for cleanup location information, or any general questions regarding the event, email David Shockley at DShockley@norwalkct.gov.

Oxford

Month of April, Town-wide cleanup month

Volunteers are wanted for the town-wide event. Get details and the pledge form here.

Preston

April 22, 9 a.m., Preston Earth Day Cleanup

Volunteers should meet at Preston Town Hall at 9 a.m. and teams will be formed.

Redding

April 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rid Litter Day/Build Mt. Trashmore

Build Mt. Trashmore by doing a town-wide trash pick up.

Pick up gloves, bags, vest and road assignment at the table set up outside of Town Hall.

Bring back trash by 3:45 p.m. At that time, gather for a photo op in front of Mt. Trashmore.

4 p.m., loading up the dumpster that will be hauled off to the Redding Transfer Station.

Volunteers will receive a “treat” for your service to the town.

This year, there will be a “story walk” on the Parade Path. It's an informational “walk” about how to manage trash better, compost and recycle.

Learn more here.

Ridgefield

April 22-23, Rid Litter Days, townwide

Salem

April 22, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Salem Town Hall

Sign up, pick a Salem town road to clean and enter a raffle, pick up a roll of trash bags and help with the cleanup.

Get more information here.

Simsbury

April 22, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Simsbury Community Cleanup Day

Sign up for the location that suits you best below.

Stop by the Town Hall parking lot at 933 Hopmeadow St., at 9:30am for gloves and trash bags before heading out to clean up. Trash bags can be returned to a trash bin at Town Hall by 12:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required, but is helpful to organizers for planning purposes.

Learn more here.

Stafford

April 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stafford Community-wide Cleanup

Participant check-in is from 8 a.m.. to 10 a.m. in Hyde Park in Downtown Stafford. Volunteers and groups will receive their cleanup kits and invited to enjoy coffee and donuts.

Participants also have the option to pick up supplies in advance at Town Hall on Wednesday, April 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Thursday, April 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Once the litter and debris is collected, trash bags may be returned to Hyde Park for free disposal from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After the work is done, you're invited for a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic in the Park from noon to 2 p.m. It will include food, music, and hands-on Earth Day activities.

Stamford

April 21, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more here.

Storrs

April 22, Earth Day Hike and Trail Clean Up at UConn Storrs

10 a.m. to noon, New Storrs Cemetery, 85 North Eagleville Road in Storrs

Mammal expert Dr. Erin Kuprewicz, from the Connecticut State Museum of Natural History, will lead a guided educational hike and trail cleanup at UConn Storrs.

Sign-in begins at 9:45 a.m. in W-Lot on Tower Loop Road, followed by a two-hour guided hike and trash pickup.

Suffield

April 29, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Cleanup Day

Volunteers will be assigned a designated area to meet and help clean the town.

Trash bags will be available for pick up at the Town Hall, 83 Mountain Road, the week of April 29. Wear long sleeves and gloves. More details can be found when you sign up.

Sign up at https://www.suffieldct.gov/i-want-to/volunteer

Community Service hours are available for students.

Learn more here.

Waterbury

April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Waterbury Citywide Earth Day Cleanup

Anyone who would like to participate should meet at the Brass Mill Center, in the former Sears Automotive Parking Lot to pick up bags, gloves, and water.

All participants will receive lunch from PAL at noon at the Brass City Mall Sears parking lot.

West Hartford

April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Foundation Fun Day, Town Hall parking lot at 50 South Main Street



This is the 25th anniversary with the first Foundation Fun Day and the event is recognition of this milestone and Earth Day.

There will be a town-wide scavenger hunt, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing. There will be free family-friendly activities like face painting as well as Earth Day-related educational and interactive games and activities.

The town-wide scavenger hunt opened on April 15. Teams will use their mobile devices to unlock clues which will take them all around West Hartford. Rankings will be posted in real time on the scavenger hunt app and prizes will be awarded at the Foundation Fun Day event.

Weston

April 22, noon to 4 p.m., Earth Day at Lachat Town Farm.

Learn more here.

Windsor

April 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Wilson and Deerfield Earth Day Community Cleanup.

Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the Wilson and Deerfield areas and helping pick up trash and debris.

Meet at Sharshon Park on Skitchewaug Street.

The rain date is April 29, 10 a.m. to noon.

Learn more here.

Woodbridge

April 22, Rid Litter Day

Beginning at 10 a.m., stop by the library for trash bags and a list of roads in need of attention.

Learn more here.

Virtual Events

EARTHDAY.ORG, the global organizer of Earth Day, has several virtual events.

Learn more here.