How to get tickets to WWE Raw's return to XL Center

Connecticut-based sports entertainment company WWE announces a return to XL Center this spring.

According to XL Center, WWE's flagship television show Monday Night Raw will be in town on May 6. The action is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., with the live broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The company is advertising Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more.

The event comes about a month after WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania takes place. The 40th edition of the yearly premium event is happening on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hartford audiences are familiar with WrestleMania too; the 11th one took place inside the Civic Center back in 1995, featuring The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and former NFL player Lawrence Taylor.

The May 2024 event will be the 16th time that an episode of WWE Raw emanates from Hartford. The last time the brand was in town, former UFC competitor Ronda Rousey appeared in a tag team match.

Fans can get their tickets through the XL Center website. They went on sale on March 1.

Hartford's history with pro wrestling and WWE goes back decades, to when it was known as the World Wrestling Federation. Big events such as Survivor Series, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Money in the Bank have all taken place in Connecticut's capital city.

WWE's corporate offices have been located in Stamford since the mid-1980s. Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network, an NBCUniversal-owned channel.