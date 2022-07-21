How to Keep Home Cooling System Up and Running

A homeowner’s nightmare during the extreme heat - no central air.

“This is the clean side, and this is how it should look,” said Service Technician Jesse Lonsdale.

Campbell Cooling and Heating got a call from Rocky Hill homeowners on Thursday after they noticed it was getting a bit hot in the house.

“The unit looked like it needed a little bit of maintenance, so we went inside and checked the air filter, it was dirty, which made us believe this unit hasn’t been maintenance in a couple years,” said Officer Manager Michael Campbell.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The temperature inside the home almost reached the 90s.

“It was pretty bad. I got to be honest with you, we are kind of used to it at this point,” Campbell said.

A condenser can malfunction during the hot summer days if it is not properly cleaned.

“If the unit is dirty and with these high temperatures, days like this you have a big draw on the grid, these little things tend to pop,” Campbell said.

Campbell said homeowners can do some self-maintenance every few months to make sure everything is up and running.

"This is something that is very simple, with a hose, you can clean out your outdoor unit. The filter changes can be done by anyone three to four times a year,” Campbell explained.

A professional should stop by to check out the unit once a year.

“We are going to turn it back on, make sure it comes back on and we’re back in business,” Campbell said.